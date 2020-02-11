First free fishing weekend of 2020 coming soon

ALBANY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — This coming Saturday, February 15, and Sunday, February 16 will be the first free fishing weekend of the year.

Governor Andrew Cuomo announced Tuesday that New York residents and visitors can fish in any state waterway this weekend without having to obtain a fishing license.

“With free fishing this weekend,” the governor said in a news release, “I encourage residents and our out-of-state neighbors to pack a tackle box and a cooler, grab a fishing pole, and head out to have some fun with a pastime that I and so many of our fellow New Yorkers enjoy.”

This is the first of several free fishing weekends planned for 2020. Dates have not yet been released for future weekends.

According to the announcement, the state began free fishing weekends in 1991 in an attempt to introduce the sport to more people.

