First group of students quarantined at SUNY Brockport released

BROCKPORT, N.Y. (WROC) — The first 14 quarantined students at SUNY Brockport finally got to go home Saturday. University officials placed them in isolation once coronavirus cases escalated abroad, especially in Italy where most of New York State’s students were studying.

“Excited, really happy,” said Sabrina Diaz, a student at the Fashion Institute of Technology in New York City.

Diaz was one of the 14 students who first arrived at SUNY Brockport and was placed under quarantine. She was in Florence, Italy participating in a study abroad program, but it was cut short after the COVID-19 outbreak. Diaz was able to feel the breeze and feel the sunshine on her face after being quarantined for 14 days.

“After the first week, I didn’t know if I was going to make it. I might go mentally insane there. But at the same time, it worked out. It wasn’t that bad. I was able to like, focus on my homework and actually focused on other things, instead of focusing on being inside the whole time,” said Diaz.

Even the college campus showed some love to them with a sign that said “Farewell Gordon Guests and Safe Travels.”

The cars came one by one to pick up the students. Those who needed a ride, were provided by SUNY. The families who did come, couldn’t resist and hugged their loved ones.

The College’s President assured the quarantined students received all that they needed to make it through the two weeks.

“We are so pleased that they are now able to go home, and really be with the people who love and care for them in the best possible way, and we did the best we could, in that kind of way, two weeks for them before,” said Dr. Heidi MacPherson, President of The College at Brockport.

Diaz is now looking forward to spending time at home.

“Like playing around with my puppies and finally getting to see them after a while,” said Diaz.

According to University officials, the second wave of students currently quarantined on campus will be released sometime next week.

It is important to note, the students were placed in quarantine as a precaution and did not have any symptoms of COVID-19.

