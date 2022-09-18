CAMILLUS, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – In partnership with the New York State Attorney General’s Office, the Camillus Police Department held its first gun buyback event on Saturday.

Community members were able to safely turn in any unwanted, unloaded firearms at the Camillus Fire House in exchange for a prepaid gift card, no questions asked.

BREAKDOWN OF FIREARMS COLLECTED:

172 total firearms turned in

91 long guns

51 handguns

26 non-working guns

4 assault rifles

The NYS Attorney General’s Office paid out $16,550 worth in gift cards.

Getting guns off the streets and out of our communities is one of the many ways my office is working to protect New York families and combat rising crime rates. By working closely with our partners in the Camillus Police Department, we were able to organize this successful event and remove 172 guns from the local community. I will keep working to protect New Yorkers from gun violence and ensure that our state is a great place to live, work, raise a family, and retire. ATTORNEY GENERAL LETITIA JAMES (D), NEW YORK

To date, NYS Attorney General Letitia James and her office have helped remove nearly 3,500 guns out of communities since 2019.