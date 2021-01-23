First look at renovated Salt City Market

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The newly renovated Salt City Market is gearing to open its doors to the public next week after the grand opening was pushed back. Once it opens, it will be more than just a food hall in Downtown Syracuse. Next Friday, ten new vendors will have the chance to share their cruising, recipes, and diversity.

The Salt City Market project started as a simple idea and has been in the works for more than ten years. The goal is to provide owners an established location to do business and engage with the community. You can taste cuisines from all around the world, like Jamaica, Vietnam, the Middle East, and the American south.

The four-story building will also have newly renovated apartments and come spring, the Syracuse Cooperative Market grocery store will make way here.

At Saturday’s walkthrough, it gave many people hope and excitement ahead of the market’s grand opening.

“We’re really hopeful. This is a strange time for restaurants, but we have an enormous hope and trust and the drive and talent with the folks we’re working with. We have enormous support behind them and we’re hopeful for some really good things,” said Adam Sudmann, Marketing Manager of Salt City Market.

“It’s just like a dream come true. You know, it’s just a wonderful feeling to be able to serve and to share and really, that’s what it should be all about,” said Dreamer Glen, owner of Miss Prissy’s.

The grand opening is next Friday, January 29. Doors open at 11 a.m. Click here to learn more about the vendors.