SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Syracuse’s Jazz Fest returned on Wednesday, celebrating its 37th year.

Jazz Fest, its off to a cool, smooth start right in the heart of downtown Syracuse.

“I kind of was just driving down the road and I heard some Jazz and so I said, stop! We got to go. Let’s go, find a parking spot,” said Meghan O’Brien, first time going to Jazz Fest in Syracuse.

From the looks of it, many people had the same idea as O’Brien.

“I love the genre of Jazz. I think Syracuse has some incredible local musicians,” said Margaret Kelly, resident of Syracuse.

Those musicians were center-stage Wednesday night. Performances happening at Modern Malt and Salt City Market, where the Longwood Jazz Project drew in a big crowd.

“These guys are some of the best musicians in Syracuse and I like having them behind me. I got to step my game up when I am playing with these guys,” said Richard Linzy, lead vocalist of Longwood Jazz Project.

A talented group of men all sharing the same love and passion for Jazz.

“It’s universal. It was created here in the United States ever since the 1920s, 1930s, and it’s just grown and grown, and it doesn’t matter what nationality you are, what color you are,” said Linzy.

“I love how they are able to pull in people of all different ages too. There’s so many different people here just listening to the same thing,” said O’Brien.

Kelly who has been going to Jazz Fest in Syracuse for many years now, says she always looks forward to it.

“We need to have these type of venues often and enjoy our little bit of summer that we have,” said Kelly.

More than two dozen local musicians and national artists with ties to Syracuse are set to play at locations across the city.

