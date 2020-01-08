First night of “Jeopardy! The Greatest of All Time” comes down to 200-point difference between two legends

LOS ANGELES (WSYR-TV) — Ken Jennings, likely the best-known Jeopardy! contestant of all time, won the first match in the “Jeopardy! The Greatest of All Time” tournament on Tuesday.

In the end, Jennings beat “Jeopardy! James” Holzhauer by only 200 points, 63,400 to 63,200.

Brad Rutter was a distant third.

Because the match point is awarded based on the total of two games, Jennings’ total was helped by his more comfortable lead in the first game.

Holzhauer’s reliable strategy of targeting Daily Doubles early wasn’t effective as Brad Rutter beat him to them.

My #JeopardyGOAT Analysis: Holzhauer can be beat only if his opponents stop him from running away his score. Historically, Holzhauer relies on betting big and winning big on Daily Doubles, but Brad Rutter kept him away from them tonight.

The tournament will run up to seven nights, or until a player wins three match points.

Each stand-alone, hour-long broadcast contains two games of Jeopardy! The player that has the most money of those two games wins the night and wins one match point.

Ken Jennings became a household name in 2004 during his 74-game win streak.

Brad Rudder is lesser known because his wins were limited to five games under Jeopardy!’s old rules, but he has won more money than anyone else in the history of American game shows throughout his Jeopardy! tournament return appearances.

James Holzhauer is the most recent household name, putting Jennings’ Jeopardy! winning streak in jeopardy for the first time. His big bets and quick winnings earned him 32 wins, and the most amount of money won in a single game.

“Jeopardy! The Greatest of All Time” continues Wednesday and Thursday at 8 p.m. on NewsChannel 9.

If more games are needed, the championship continues next Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday and Friday.

