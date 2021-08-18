First of many I-81 public meetings kicks off Wednesday

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The first of many public meetings about the New York State Department of Transportation’s plans for I-81 happened on August 18. This is all a part of the public comment period that runs until September.
A full list of remaining public meetings can be found below.
- August 24 at Lincoln Middle School, 1613 James Street, Syracuse, NY 13203
- August 25 at Fowler High School, 227 Magnolia Street, Syracuse, NY 13204
- August 26 at HW Smith School, 1130 Salt Springs Road, Syracuse, NY 13224
- August 31 at Grimshaw Elementary School, 5957 Route 20, Lafayette, NY 13084
- September 1 at Chestnut Hill Middle School, 204 Saslon Park Drive, Liverpool, NY 13088
- September 8 at Mott Road Elementary School, 7173 Mott Road, Fayetteville, NY 13066
- September 9 at Dr. King Elementary School, 416 E. Raynor Avenue, Syracuse, NY 13202
- September 13 at Cicero North Syracuse High School, 6002 Route 31, Cicero, NY 13039