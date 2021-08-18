First of many I-81 public meetings kicks off Wednesday

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The first of many public meetings about the New York State Department of Transportation’s plans for I-81 happened on August 18. This is all a part of the public comment period that runs until September.

A full list of remaining public meetings can be found below.

  • August 24 at Lincoln Middle School, 1613 James Street, Syracuse, NY 13203
  • August 25 at Fowler High School, 227 Magnolia Street, Syracuse, NY 13204
  • August 26 at HW Smith School, 1130 Salt Springs Road, Syracuse, NY 13224
  • August 31 at Grimshaw Elementary School, 5957 Route 20, Lafayette, NY 13084
  • September 1 at Chestnut Hill Middle School, 204 Saslon Park Drive, Liverpool, NY 13088
  • September 8 at Mott Road Elementary School, 7173 Mott Road, Fayetteville, NY 13066
  • September 9 at Dr. King Elementary School, 416 E. Raynor Avenue, Syracuse, NY 13202
  • September 13 at Cicero North Syracuse High School, 6002 Route 31, Cicero, NY 13039

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

State Fair Information Guide

NYS Fair logo with background RPS_1504231423988.jpg

Live Doppler 9 Map Center

CNY View

CNY View

CNY View

Oswego Area

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

Syracuse Area