First of six public hearings on Onondaga Lake Parkway happening Wednesday afternoon in Liverpool

LIVERPOOL, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Happening from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday, the 22nd, the New York State Department of Transportation will be hosting the first of a total of six public hearings on the safety of Onondaga Lake Parkway. That’ll take place at the newly renovated Liverpool Public Library.

This comes after the DOT first shared plans with the public last November. Those preliminary plans include the following:

Bring a portion of the parkway down to one lane in each direction.

Put a raised median in between those lanes.

Lower the speed limit to 45 miles per hour year-round.

Replace the current vehicle detection system.

Add more signage.

These changes are in response to years of commercial vehicles crashing into the CSX Railroad bridge sitting on the parkway, despite the dozens of signs they’ve put in to make sure drivers know there’s a height limit. Since 2016, there have been seven cases of crashes into the bridge, including a number of deaths.

The DOT is looking for long term solutions to fix that problem but right now, they’re focused on the head-on and crossover accidents they see on the parkway.

CSX currently owns the bridge but they’ve told the state they’ll only replace it if the state pays for it. That would cost tens of millions of dollars and something the state is looking into years down the road from now.

Here is the list of times and dates for all open houses regarding Onondaga Lake Parkway. All will take place at the Liverpool Public Library.

Wednesday, January 22 – 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Thursday, January 30 – 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Monday, February 3 – 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Friday, February 14 – 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Wednesday, February 19 – 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Monday, February 24 – 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

