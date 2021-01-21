First on 9: Details on new initiative coming out of Thursday’s State of the City in Syracuse

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — This Thursday at 7 p.m., Syracuse Mayor Ben Walsh will look back on 2020 and ahead to 2021 in his State of the City address. In that speech, Walsh will be announcing a new initiative launching in the coming months called SyracuseServes.

NewsChannel 9’s Julia LeBlanc is getting a first look at what that program will look like.

It’ll take place at the National Veterans Resource Center, which sits on the corner of Waverly Avenue and S. Crouse Avenue on Syracuse University’s campus. The building is home to the Institue for Veterans and Military Families. The space is used by the army and airforce ROTC on campus, but it’s also for other students and the entire Syracuse community.

For months, the building has been mostly empty because of the pandemic.

“It is a brand new building. We moved in just a year ago and I think we were here for three weeks before the statewide lockdown,” said Maureen Casey, chief operating officer for IVMF at Syracuse University.

The building is being used for classroom space right now, but there are communal spaces and an auditorium for the general public, once it’s safe to be inside. It’s even suited to be a national debate stage.

“We have a very large, 750-seat auditorium that will be available for community meetings when we can do those things again,” Casey said.

Soon, the building will also be home to SyracuseServes, a partnership between the city, the university, and other nonprofits.

“There’s a lot of great services that are already being delivered to our veterans and their families here but they’re not connected,” Casey said. “And we know that our veterans are challenged by figuring out what services they qualify for, who delivers them, and how they access them.”

Those involved hope that SyracuseServes will be launched in June, in both a virtual and in-person format. It’ll serve as a one-stop-shop for veterans and their families to be directed to all the community resources they need.

“So the idea here is to get a better sense of what exists in the community, both in the city and others that are serving the region, and then how can we help network all of those things together,” Casey said.

The initiative is a subdivision of AmericaServes, which started in New York City and is now used as a hub for resources in cities across the country. SyracuseServes will bring that initiative home.

“It allows us, more importantly, to track outcomes. Did somebody get served? Were they served in a timely fashion? And be able to, if they come back into the network, understand what we’ve done for them before and what we might need to do with them again,” Casey said.

This initiative was, in part, sparked by Walsh, who has heard for years from veterans who feel underserviced.

“There were concerns that we as a community collectively weren’t doing enough to support those veterans that have done so much for all of us,” Walsh said.

Casey said in her research, she knows veterans and their families historically have trouble finding access to and navigation of resources that are available to them in their own communities. And when they reach out for help, she said it’s usually for more than one need.

“It’s not a one size fits all. You have veterans who are struggling with meaningful employment. You have veterans who are struggling with food insecurity. You have veterans that are struggling with physical and mental health issues. You have veterans who are struggling with legal issues,” Casey said.

While the initiative is officially launching in June, all stakeholders in Syracuse, Onondaga County, and other nonprofits will be meeting to find their focus on Monday.

At this time, they’re working to figure out exactly what services there are in the community, which purposes they serve, and how SyracuseServes can facilitate to bring all those things together.