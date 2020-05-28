First on NewsChannel 9: Madison Co. will move to Phase 2 regardless of governor’s approval

WAMPSVILLE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Chairman of the Madison County Board of Supervisors John Becker tells NewsChannel 9’s Andrew Donovan he will allow Madison County to enter Phase Two regardless of the governor’s approval.

He will allow all Phase Two-designated businesses to resume operations as if the state allowed it, including offices, retail stores and hair salons.

As the state would, Becker expects each business to have a written safety plan that ensures social distancing and masks or mouth coverings.

Becker’s decision comes despite the last-minute confusion on whether the state will allow Phase Two businesses to reopen Friday, as widely expected.

Becker and the Onondaga County Executive were both under the impression that Phase Two was a go until Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s comments in a radio interview seemed to contradict that.

“The reopening of the first five regions ends tomorrow. When the reopening of Phase One ends, we’ll give the experts all the data. It’s posted on the web, but let them analyze it. And if they say we should move forward, we move forward,” the governor said on WAMC Northeast Public Radio.

The Onondaga County Executive, who wasn’t able to hear the live radio interview while he was doing his daily briefing, will not comment on the confusion until he gets his own clarity.

In Madison County, what Becker can’t do is protect businesses licensed with state regulations, like hair salons.

