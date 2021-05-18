First on NewsChannel 9: Vaccinated fans no longer need to wear masks in stands of NBT Bank Stadium

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Starting with Wednesday’s Syracuse Mets game, people who are vaccinated will no longer have to wear masks in the outdoor areas of NBT Bank Stadium.

The Syracuse Mets shared the new policy first with NewsChannel 9 on Tuesday.

Masks are still required to be worn in indoor areas like the team store, the Metropolitan Club (former Hank Sauer Room), elevator, suites and bathrooms.

Proof of vaccinations are required upon entrance, as has been the case since the start of the season.

People who aren’t vaccinated need to show results of a negative coronavirus test to be allowed entry. Masks for those people are still required, except when actively eating or drinking.

The Onondaga County Health Depatment will continue to offer rapid testing in the stadium’s parking lot on game days.

NBT Bank Stadium will not immediately take advantage of the Governor’s increased capacity allowed on Wednesday, increased from 20 percent to 33 percent. The Mets plan to open more sections of the stadium to vaccinated fans in July.