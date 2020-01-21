First Onondaga Lake Parkway meeting scheduled for Wednesday

LIVERPOOL, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The State Department of Transportation is gearing up for a series of meetings to discuss changes that could come to Onondaga Lake Parkway.

The first of six open houses start on Wednesday. you’ll be able to learn about the proposed plans to make the road safer for drivers and pedestrians, including reducing both directions to one lane, lowering the speed limit, and adding a median.

Wednesday’s meeting is at Liverpool Library on Tulip Street from 3 to 5 p.m.

All of the other meeting times are listed below. All meetings will be held at the Liverpool Library.

Thursday, January 30 from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Monday, February 3 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Friday, February 14 from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Wednesday, February 19 from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Monday, February 24 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

