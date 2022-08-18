FAYETTEVILLE, N.Y. (WYSR-TV) — Calling all cyclists, pros, and first-timers! On My Team16 is gearing up for its first Pedals for POPs bike ride.

Pedals for POPs is a 16-mile ride for Pediatric Cancer Awareness Month. It’s from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on September 10 along the Erie Canal.

“Our mission is all about athletics and using athletics to raise money,” said Jordan Zapisek, the founder of On My Team16. “We’re emphasizing a ride, not a race.”

Zapisek started On My Team16 after her brother, Jack Sheridan, battled Leukemia. For their family, this event is a full circle moment.

“When Jack first got sick, he and my dad used to bike on the days he was feeling good to stay in shape,” Zapisek said.

“It was just a thing to spend a couple of hours getting outside and trying to stay as best in shape as I could,” said Sheridan. “Giving me a sense of normalcy, spending time with my dad outside of the hospital, and getting fresh air and sun. So it was really good for me.”

The money raised will help them continue to help comfort kids with cancer throughout the year.

The start and finish will be in the Canal Landing Park area at Limestone Plaza in Fayetteville.

Registration costs $45 per person. If you need to rent a bike, you can rent one through the bike shop Resource Cycling on ride day.

To sign up or learn more click here.