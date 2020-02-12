First public hearing on City of Syracuse proposed Lead Ordinance

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Wednesday night, neighbors had the chance to weigh in on the City of Syracuse’s Proposed Lead Ordinance.

The new legislation is aimed at combating lead throughout the city, amending the current municipal property conservation code.

This comes after recent studies indicate that 10.7% of tested children under the age of 6 in the City of Syracuse tested positive for an elevated blood level.

The Syracuse City Council held its first public hearing with dozens of members of the community sharing their thoughts, concerns and questions.

With the proposal still in the early stages, some neighbors attended to simply learn more.

“In order to have that ordinance advanced, we needed to do an Environmental Impact Study. We’re letting the public know the results of the Environmental Impact Study and we’re soliciting their input,” said Joe Driscoll, Syracuse Common Council.

Councilman Joe Driscoll says the focus of tonight’s meeting is on the environmental study that has been done by C&S Companies.

That the study was the focal point of the hearing. It measures the economic and social impact on tenants and landlords.

If the legislation passes, code inspectors will be required to test on the interior and exterior of deteriorated lead-based paint of pre-1978 residential properties.

“I think it’s an important step in the City of Syracuse, so I’m hoping there’s a lot of support for it. I think this has been a silent and quiet tragedy that’s gone on in the City of Syracuse, so I hope people like me are ready to step up,” said Driscoll.

The main objective of the legislation is to reduce lead exposure across the city.

“Led poisoning has never impacted me personally, but I’ve always just found it incredibly unfair that people who are already facing economic challenges will have to also overcome these health challenges that are caused by led,” explained Driscoll.

The City Council will take feedback until March 5th and will revise the legislation as needed. They will vote on the Ordinance in April.

For more information on the Syracuse Lead Program and application requirements, click here.

