CICERO, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)- First responders were dispatched to three ice rescue calls within a 48-hour period and with the warm temperatures, they’re asking neighbors to stay off the ice.

Around 11 a.m. they were called to a potential ice rescue off Beach Road in Cicero. Then on Wednesday, they were called to Oneida Lake twice according to Second Assistant Fire Chief for South Bay Fire Department, Blake Lonergan.

He said there were no injuries, but it’s not an easy call for them.

“It’s a huge response from the lake, it takes a lot of resources and time from our members to give up to the lake to go out and see if someone was okay, but in this case, they were just fishing but we were unsure if they were in danger.” Blake Lonergan

Lonergan said responding to calls like this, takes away from other important calls.

“While we were at this call we received a call at the local elementary school for a kindergartener with difficulty breathing that had to have a delayed response due to us being committed to the lake,” said Lonergan.

The department had to send other resources to the school.

He said as a fire department they never urge residents to go on the lake, but the temperature needs to be below zero for about a week and a half, but even then people still need to be careful.

“It’s terrible that people find the need to go fishing when the weather has been in the high 60s the past two days when they can go to a local grocery store and get all the fish they need,” Lonergan continued.

The lake might look safe, but Lonergan said it’s not so he’s asking residents to do the right thing.

“We’re asking you to please not go on the lake, if you can just consider the lake closed we would appreciate that.”