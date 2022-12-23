EAST SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)- The director for EAVES ambulance said they’re short staffed, so the more people who can stay home, the better.

Jim Webster, the director, said on days when there is a storm he would like to have six people on so he can have two rigs out on the roads, but he only has four.

“I just couldn’t find enough providers to staff another rig today. So we are definitely short staffed here, and other agencies are also experiencing the same thing because of Covid and everything.” He said all agencies are experiencing the same thing.

EAVES is only supposed to cover the East Syracuse Fire District, but recently they’ve had to respond to calls across the county. Webster said because of the staffing situation and the bad weather, he’s asking people to avoid the roads. “People need to take better care of themselves and stay healthy to stay out of the ambulance,” said Webster.

He’s also reminding residents to have their car ready in case they do go off the road and need to wait for help. He said to have kitty litter, warm clothes, and water stocked up in the vehicle.