First responders rescue 21-year-old who fell 12 feet in Ithaca, issue warning about dangers

ITHACA, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — In Ithaca, first responders ran into trouble as they were rescuing a 21-year-old man who had fallen 12 feet in the area of First Dam off Giles Street.

But, the trouble they ran into wasn’t because of the weather or terrain. Illegally parked cars in fire and tow away zones made it difficult for first responders to help the injured man.

They had to call in extra police to ticket and tow cars.

The gorge area was full of people who were told to leave and swimmers were warned about the dangers.

The Ithaca Police have released another warning: swimming in the gorge isn’t safe and is against the law.