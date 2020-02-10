First responders rescue man who fell through ice in Sodus Point

SODUS POINT, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — First responders worked together Sunday afternoon to rescue a man who had fallen through the ice in Sodus Point.

At approximately 12:15 p.m. on Sunday, State Police responded to a call of 2 individuals that had fallen through the ice on Brisco Cove in Sodus Point.

When first responders arrived, they located one man, later identified as Jason Brudz, from Amherst, N.Y. approximately 30 feet off shore clinging to ice.

First responders and a civilian went into the water and attempted to rescue the adult male, but were unsuccessful.

After the failed rescue attempt, the Alton Fire Department launched a rescue boat and along with Trooper Gabriel Desanto, ENCON Officer Kevin Thomas, the concerned citizen, Gregory Crane, and others, they were able to rescue Jason Brudz from the freezing water.

It is unclear whether Brudz’s son, Fisher Brudz, was out of the freezing water by the time first responders arrived or if he was also rescued by the boat.

Both father and son were brought to a hospital for treatment.

