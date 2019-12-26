First responders work around the clock to keep us safe for the holidays

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — First responders treat holidays like any other day. No matter the call, they are there to help.

They sacrifice their holiday to keep us safe. Firefighters, police officers, emergency medical service and hospital workers, 911 dispatchers, and so many others worked around the clock this holiday to keep us safe.

Some of the things we see on a daily basis isn’t something the general public would normally see and seeing families affected negatively during the holiday season is tough on us. We try not to bring that home with us, but we’re lucky that we have friends here that support us. We have a critical stress and debriefing team we can go to if we’re having trouble with what we’ve seen. Syracuse Fire Department Captain, David Ellis

Our gratitude to you all, thank you for your work this Christmas Day and every day.

