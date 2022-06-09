(WSYR-TV) – Livable Communities of Oneida County is partnering up with the City of Rome for a “Pop-Up” project that will be held on Saturday June 18, from 10-2:00 p.m. The activation will not only coincide with the city of Rome’s Summer Program Registration, it will also have music, food trucks, vendors and lawn games for all ages.

The lead nonprofit for Livable Communities of Oneida County, Kelly Walters, speaks on how this activation is to improve accessibility and new options for people of all ages and abilities. She says, “Such ‘Pop-Up’ Projects are helpful to get the community involved in working with government to activate space to become more livable and age-friendly for the entire community.”

The “Pop-Up” project is a chance for the community in the City of Rome to provide feedback before construction begins for the Downtown Revitalization Initiative. This activation will show how projects can impact and improve plans to excite a community, all while being the first one for Livable Communities of Oneida County.

Mayor Jacqeline M. Izzo says she is very pleased to partner with 50 Forward Mohawk Valley. She goes on to say, “the event gives the city an opportunity to showcase some of the possible future uses of the green space that was identified as a DRI priority project. We hope residents will take advantage of this

opportunity to participate and provide comments on the event.”