First Student Syracuse bus garage grand opening on Wednesday

ONONDAGA COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Onondaga County Executive Ryan McMahon is set to hold a grand opening for the new First Student Syracuse bus garage on Wednesday. 

Back in September of 2019, the doors closed on the original location in the Town of Cicero. NewsChannel 9 was first to report that neighbors near the site were worried about noise and traffic and Onondaga County heard their concerns, working with the developer to find a new location along Lemoyne Avenue in the Town of Salina.

