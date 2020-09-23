First Student Syracuse bus garage grand opening on Wednesday

ONONDAGA COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Onondaga County Executive Ryan McMahon is set to hold a grand opening for the new First Student Syracuse bus garage on Wednesday.
Back in September of 2019, the doors closed on the original location in the Town of Cicero. NewsChannel 9 was first to report that neighbors near the site were worried about noise and traffic and Onondaga County heard their concerns, working with the developer to find a new location along Lemoyne Avenue in the Town of Salina.
