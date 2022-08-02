SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) – It was a classic mid-summer day to kick off August, but a temporary change continues to build in tonight. The details are below…

OVERNIGHT:

It turns comfier tonight with lowering humidity and cooler air as high pressure builds in from the west. Lows are expected to drop to within a few degrees of 60 come sunrise Wednesday. Enjoy the comfier night of sleep if you do not have an air conditioner, because the following several nights won’t be nearly as comfy unfortunately.

WEDNESDAY:

By the middle of the week, temperatures will be on the rise again with highs expected to reach near 90 degrees, but at least it does not look too humid. High pressure overhead Wednesday also results in a good deal of sunshine. The only thing that could get in the way of the amount of sun we see Wednesday are some high and mid-level clouds from weakening t-storms to our west.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT:

Some clouds slide in Wednesday night with a very slight chance of a shower/storm overnight. It’s breezy and stuffy Wednesday night with increasing humidity and lows only dropping to between 70 and 75.

THURSDAY:

The hottest day of the week is Thursday with a south-southwesterly flow between high pressure to the east of us and a weakening cold front approaching from the west. It also turns much muggier Thursday which could very well drive the feel like readings when combining the heat and humidity well into the 90s to near 100!

That said, do what you can to stay cool, avoid strenuous activities if possible, Thursday afternoon and early evening and be sure to stay hydrated. Don’t forget to check on the very young, elderly and pets too.

The rain chances should come up a bit Thursday afternoon and evening too with at least a few scattered showers and storms popping up later Thursday afternoon and evening ahead of a weakening cold front. Any storm that pops up will likely contain torrential rains and possibly gusty winds.

Chances for showers and storms should go up for the end of the week with a weakening cold front nearby. Stay tuned for updates.