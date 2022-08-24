SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV ) — Growing up just an hour away from Syracuse in Ithaca, N.Y., you would think the New York State Fair would be a part of my yearly summer activities, however, that wasn’t the case until now.

I wanted to get the most authentic fair experience possible so I went straight to the source: The people of Syracuse.

Ben Richardson told me in terms of food, which was what I was most excited about, that you had your choice of everything under the sun, especially fried foods.

“You can find just about any preference you want just roam down those two lanes of all of those food trucks and you could take a little bit here a little bit there,” he said. “You’re going to need to do a little exercise before and afterward to burn off all the calories but it’s sort of the endless food truck row.”

“Whatever you are in the mood for someone’s got it,” he added. “It’s usually fried but they’ve got it.”

My first stop was the dairy bar which Richardson and Christian O’Brien highly recommended.

“The dairy! You have to hit that,” O’Brien said. “The 25-cent milk.”

Richardson added, “That can almost feed you, it’s that good.”

After that, I passed by the Marine Core pull-up competition where I took Richardson’s advice and burned off some of those calories before finally heading to watch the building of the sand sculpture.

“You can come one day and find something maybe you didn’t get a chance to look at the next day,” Richardson said. “And then maybe a third day, I know people who come more times than that because there’s that much to look at.”

He wasn’t kidding, but all-in-all a fantastic introduction to the fair.