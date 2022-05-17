SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Wheel of Fortune is hitting the road and doing live shows across the country for the first time ever — and thanks to some luck, Syracuse is one of the 64 tour stops.

The live and theatrical Wheel of Fortune is heading to the Landmark Theatre on October 14, 2022. The event gives show fans a chance to win prizes just like the televised game show. Guests can audition to play for a chance to win $10,000 or a trip to Paris, Hawaii, and more. Other audience members will also be randomly selected to win cash and prizes.

According to Wheel of Fortune Live’s website, hosts Pat Sajak and Vanna White will not join the tour. The hosts will instead be “familiar television and media personalities” that will be announced at a later date.

Tickets for Syracuse’s show go on sale on Tuesday at 3 p.m. In addition to general seating, you can purchase different VIP Passes that offer different perks, such as premium tickets, exclusive Wheel of Fortune Live merchandise, access to the Wheel of Fortune Live lounge, and more.

You can find tickets on sale here. In case you can’t make the Syracuse show, events are also scheduled in Albany and Rochester.