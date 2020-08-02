First year Syracuse University students arrive from travel advisory states to begin 14-day quarantine

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — With Central New York’s COVID-19 infection rate as low as when the pandemic began, people are watching closely as to what happens at Syracuse University, with thousands of students from around the country coming back.

Dylan Fox just got to Syracuse from Virginia, which is one of the states on Governor Cuomo’s travel advisory list. Before he even got to The Salt City, Fox and his classmates were each given a coronavirus test, and all 400 tested negative.

Now that they’re on campus, they’re tested again, and will continue to be tested for COVID-19 all semester long.

Dylan Fox, a freshman at Syracuse University, said, “Really, if Syracuse is offering a college experience this year, no matter what it looks like… I’m going to take it.”

Only one of Dylan’s parents was allowed up to his dorm. Once they set him up, he’ll be forced to quarantine there for two weeks.

Carrie Abbott, Director of First-Year and Transfer Programs at Syracuse University, said, “So, we have a list of procedures that they’ll need to follow. So they’ll be staying in their residence hall, predominantly on their floor. We’re going to have food delivered to the students. They’re on a schedule, so they know when they can go and do their laundry, and we will have time for them to get outside, swap around and get some exercise.”

Students have to sign a form, committing to a special set of COVID-19 rules, including staying only among a small group of people on their floor.

“This is definitely a unique experience, but we’re doing our best to make the students feel welcome under these unique circumstances,” Abbott said.

Fox said, “It’s definitely going to be atypical, but I think, really at the end of the day, I’m a brand new college student, I don’t really know what the college experience is like so, I’m not used to anything and this is still all going to be brand new for me.”

An unconventional move-in day, to start an unconventional school year.

Another small group of students from the rest of the states on Governor Cuomo’s travel advisory list will arrive to SU on August 4.

The rest of the first year class will arrive August 17-20, and returning students will arrive between August 20-23.

The first day of classes at Syracuse is scheduled for Monday, August 24.