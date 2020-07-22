First-year, transfer students have to pay $1,000 to quarantine in SU dorms before start of semester

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Students who have to start the semester at Syracuse University with a two-week quarantine will have to pay a hefty price.
The fee for first-year and transfer students to move in early to their assigned room is $1,000.
Those who do not take part in early move-in must complete the self-quarantine in New York or in a state not listed in the travel advisory in advance of the scheduled move-in date.
