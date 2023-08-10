NEW YORK STATE (WSYR-TV) — Here’s something that’ll make you wanna shout!

Mattel’s Fisher-Price is having a crossover with one of New York’s favorite football teams, the Buffalo Bills!

Fisher-Price, Buffalo Bills and Wegmans have come together to team up and release Fisher-Price® Little People Collector™ Buffalo Bills figure set.

Courtesy of Mattel.

The set includes quarterback Josh Allen, tight end Dawson Knox, defensive end Von Miller and one Buffalo Bills Super Fan.

You can find this set in Wegmans stores starting Friday, August 11. They will be available at Wegmans in Buffalo, Rochester/Southern Tier and Syracuse, and will be sold for $24.99.

Proceeds will go to John R. Oishei Children’s Hospital

Bills Mafia—the global football family known for their numerous charitable efforts—is at the heart of this partnership to benefit John R. Oishei Children’s Hospital, a long-time partner to both Fisher-Price and the Buffalo Bills. With support from the community, Fisher-Price has donated nearly $2 million to the children’s hospital since the launch of the first Little People Collector Buffalo Bills set in 2021. Mattel

On Saturday, August 12, Fisher-Price will host a Junior Tailgate outside of Highmark Stadium on Kids’ Day. This is the Buffalo Bills vs. Indianapolis Colts pre-season home game, starting at 1 p.m.