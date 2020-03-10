Fisherman dies after falling through ice in Rome

ROME, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A man from Rome has died after falling through the ice on the Erie Canal.

New York State Police say 67-year-old Robert Barnes, from Rome, was ice fishing on the Erie Canal Tuesday, where the canal runs along Muck Road, when he fell through the ice and couldn’t get out of the water.

Troopers say someone passing by tried to save him, but couldn’t.

The Rome Fire Department was able to get Barnes out of the water to get him to the hospital, where he later died.

