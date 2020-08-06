Fitness center owners, members believe gyms should be allowed to reopen

A customer at Answer is Fitness gym, who asked that his name not be used, works out on a piece of exercise equipment, Monday, July 6, 2020, at the gym, in Canton, Mass. Casinos, gyms, movie theaters, and museums are among the businesses allowed to reopen in the state on Monday, under the third phase of Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker’s coronavirus economic recovery plan. The rules don’t apply to Boston, which is to move into phase three on July 13. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)

(WSYR-TV) — Local fitness center owners, members and Assembly Member Al Stirpe believe it is time for gyms to get the green light to reopen.

“We’ll never know if we can reopen gyms safely unless we give it a shot,” said Deputy Commissioner of Business Development for the City of Syracuse, Jennifer Tifft.

It’s a great place to go and de-stress, workout and feel better. But some people go there for real medical reasons. You know they have diabetes, they have hypertension, high blood pressure, obesity. I mean there’s a whole list of reasons people go there. This is important. Assemblyman Al Stirpe

Stirpe said that most small businesses are willing and able to carry out safe operations.