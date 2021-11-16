Five cars and a tractor trailer involved in Thruway crash

(WSYR-TV) — At least five cars and a tractor trailer were involved in a serious crash on the Thruway in Oneida County, according to police.

TRAFFIC ADVISORY: Oneida County: I-90 EB, all lanes blocked between exit 32 (Westmoreland) and exit 33 (Verona), due to a multi vehicle crash. Delays exist. — NewYorkStatePolice (@nyspolice) November 17, 2021

Both eastbound lanes were closed by Exit 33 to Verona, but one has since reopened, New York State Police say.

Our sister station WUTR reports one injured person was flown to Upstate Hospital in Syracuse. Others who were injured were taken to area hospitals by ambulance.

Police have not released a cause for the crash nor the extent of the injuries but stay with NewsChannel 9 for detaills.