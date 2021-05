SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Many needy people have gotten food from the “Blessing Box” program developed by Tai Shaw. However, five of these boxes were recently stolen just before they were to be painted.

These boxes were set up as part of the CNY Blessing Box Initiative and Operation Northern Comfort, to help feed anyone in the community struggling with food insecurity.

If you have any information that can help return the missing boxes, call the police.