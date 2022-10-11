(Update: 12:55 p.m. 10/11/2022 — Karen Eames was in court Tuesday 10/11/22 where a plea of not guilty was entered for the list of charges handed down by the Grand Jury back in September 2022.

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)- An Onondaga County grand jury is adding more to a list of charges for Karen Eames who is the woman accused of helping her husband, a deputy for the Onondaga County Sheriff’s Department, steal money from his office.

The five-count indictment filed this week has three additional charges: Two Attempted Grand Larceny charges and Money Laundering. According to the Onondaga County District Attorney’s Office, one of the attempted grand larceny charges is in relation to a failed bank transaction that occurred on November 17, 2021, totaling $44,613.09.

The second one was another failed bank transaction on December 13, 2021, totaling $41,372.15. The charge for money laundering came after the DA’s office gathered enough information to charge the 46-year-old woman.

In May 2022, Karen Eames was charged with Grand Larceny and Possession of Stolen Property.

An investigation showed Karen Eames and her husband, Isaac Eames stole $529,166.24 from the Onondaga County Sheriff’s Department from January 2020 to July 2021.

Investigators say they made 13 successful transactions.

They questioned Isaac about a failed bank transfer and around that same time is when he murdered his son, attempted to kill his wife (Karen), and killed their family dog, and then himself.

That murder-suicide happened in February 2022. The Sheriff’s Department said they felt very comfortable saying the murder-suicide happened due to the investigation. They believe he did it because he was going to get caught.

The District Attorney’s Office said there is no court date scheduled for Karen Eames yet.