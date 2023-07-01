TOWN OF SCHROEPPEL, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — It took five fire departments to control an outdoor fire near State Route 49 in the Town of Schroeppel.

Route 49, near the intersection with County Route 33, was closed for some time Saturday evening so the firefighters could reach the flames.

Responding agencies included Central Square, Pennellville, Palermo, West Monroe and Caughdenoy.

On Facebook, the West Monroe Fire District said it responded to the Caughdenoy Fire District to help put out a fire in a wood pile at a saw mill.

People could see smoke nearly a mile away and heard bangs in the distance, described as an “explosion” sound.

NewsChannel 9 has requested more information from the appropriate authorities.