LAFAYETTE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Crews are at the scene of a two-car crash near the intersection of Route 20 and Apulia Road in LaFayette Sunday morning.





Of the two cars in the crash, one has appeared to rollover. Officials tell NewsChannel 9 that five people were involved and all were transported to area hospitals for injuries, though none are believed to be life-threatening at this time.

Five patients went to the hospital, mostly for evaluations, but officials gave us information on these three: 73-year-old woman was transported to St Joseph’s for an evaluation, a15-year-old was transported to Upstate University Hospital for minor injuries, and a 58-year-old woman was transported to Crouse Hospital for minor injuries to her back and neck.

According to Sean Doolittle, the LaFayette Fire Chief, this intersection has had some recent issues.

“This is the second one (extrication) in less than a week at the same intersection. Again, the other one was two cars, a couple patients. You know, no serious injuries with that one either.”

The investigation of this accident is ongoing. Stay with NewsChannel 9 and LocalSYR.com as details become available.