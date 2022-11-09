ROME, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Five women-owned businesses in Herkimer and Oneida Counties were awarded $5,000 in a ceremony hosted by The Women’s Fund at The Griffiss Institute in Rome, New York.

A total of $25,000 was awarded to celebrate the founding of The Women’s Fund of Herkimer and Oneida Counties, which is a volunteer-driven, not-for-profit that is funded by donor contributions. Sponsorship was also supported by Baird Private Wealth Management and Griffiss Institute.

The applicants had to be 51 percent women-owned, located in select counties, and in business for a minimum of one year.

Women-owned businesses represented 19 cities within both counties and ranged from fitness to retail, restaurants, manufacturers, and service providers.

“We are thrilled to be awarding these grants to enterprising women in our communities,” stated Diane Wolfe, president of the Board of Directors of The Women’s Fund. “We launched this initiative in late August hoping for more than a dozen applicants. We received 58 applications!”

The award winners are:

TRM Environmental Consultants, Rome – Catherine Dare – TRM’s team of engineers provides clear and concise summaries of field conditions associated with horizontal construction activities and ensures that a quality product is the result of the scope of work.

Hilltop Marketing, Frankfort-Leigh Ann Dillon – Founded with the goal to help small businesses and nonprofit organizations tell their story with a modern website. Hilltop specializes in WordPress web design, small business marketing and digital communications.

The Cremeria, Clinton – Maria Macrina – An authentic Italian gelato shop located in downtown Clinton. They also provide event catering for public and private events including Farmer’s Markets, weddings and graduations. The Cremeria is rooted with respect for Italian traditions and a desire to relate back to a time when local community and commerce was at the center of daily life.

New Beginnings Academy, Herkimer – Janel Hearn – (Formerly Little Hearn Playskool) Childcare facility in Herkimer County that offers daycare services for infants to children five years of age. The program works to fill the void of childcare disparities throughout the rural region and plans to expand to include afterschool care for children up to 12 years of age.

A-List Salon and Beauty Bar, Utica – Alisha Gaines-Porter – A Black-owned hair salon that provides haircare services to individuals unable to find a stylist, who is very familiar with ethnic hair. The salon also provides booth rental to other stylists in the area.

The award recipients will also be honored by the Women’s Fund at their upcoming 25th anniversary celebration and profiled more completely in the coming months.

Members of the Women Investing in Women Committee along with the Women’s Fund Board of Directors will be following the progress of the grantees in the coming year.

In the last 25 years, The Women’s Fund has gifted more than $600,000 to individuals and organizations in Herkimer and Oneida Counties. For more information visit the Women’s Fund at www.womensfundhoc.org.