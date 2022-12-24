SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — An early morning fire in the city of Syracuse displaced five people, including three children, according to the Syracuse Fire Department.

Fire crews were called to a home in the 200 block of Mather Street near Hawley Avenue just before 6:00 a.m. on Friday, December 23.

Firefighters found the enclosed front porch of the two-story home in flames. Thanks to working smoke detectors, the individuals inside the home were able to escape safely.

Fire spread into the home but the structure was saved given the quick response of the fire crews. The enclosed porches on the first and second floors both suffered damage.

Syracuse fire investigators determined the fire on the front porch was due to an electrical issue.

The American Red Cross is assisting the two adults and three children impacted. There were no injuries to report.