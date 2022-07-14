(WSYR-TV) — Happy National Mac and Cheese Day! The delicious dish has been around since the 1200s, according to HowStuffWorks. Some historians say that we have Thomas Jefferson to thank for bringing the meal to America, after he brought the dish home after a European trip and called it “macaroni pie.”

Regardless where the dish spawned, it’s currently one of America’s greatest dishes, according to CNN.

If you’re looking to celebrate this hallowed holiday today, you might want to order into one of these Syracuse restaurants which — according to Yelp — serve some of the best mac and cheese in the area.

5. PMA Foods

PMA offers plant-based alternatives on its entire menu, but reviews say it’s so good that you can’t even tell. The store started offering select items out of Funk ‘n Waffles and supplies other restaurants with their goods, but opened a physical location to sell directly to customers!

You can see all of their delicious creations on their website.

4. Dinosaur Bar-B-Que

While everything on Dinosaur Bar-B-Que’s menu is delicious, their mac and cheese hits the spot. You can find several recipes online dedicated to recreating this masterpiece, but you can also see the official recipe in their cookbook. Most dishes at Dino come with two sides, so be sure to ask for double mac.

3. Pastabilities

Pastabilities offers a ton of delicious noodle dishes, so it’s no surprise that they sell a mean mac and cheese! Yelp reviews say that the mac and cheese is great. Their menu says that it’s Campanelle pasta, Italian cheeses, and Romano breadcrumbs. Don’t forget your bread and spicy hot tomato oil.

2. LODED

LODED is a creation by the team at the delectable Rise N Shine Diner. If you haven’t stopped by, that should change — and getting their mac and cheese is a great introduction. They offer several different mac and cheese options, including a Bull-Go-Gi Mac and a Cool Dorito Mac. You’ll definitely be coming back for more!

1. Darwin

The number one spot on this list is Darwin, a small gourmet sandwich shop on West Fayette Street. The cozy shop constantly rotates their menu, but their buffalo mac and cheese is usually available due to its popularity. Unfortunately, this also means that it usually sells out every day! Even if you miss the mac and cheese, you should definitely try something on their menu!