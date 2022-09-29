(WSYR-TV) — The Onondaga County Health Department released its inspection reports for restaurants checked during the week of September 11 to 17.

Five food services failed their inspections:

Coppertop Tavern, Milton Ave

Kentucky Fried Chicken, Erie Blvd

Limp Lizard Lounge Bar, Onondaga Blvd

Rice Box, James St.

Salt City Smokehouse, South Collingwood Ave

Two restaurants failed with critical violations, Coppertop Tavern, and Limp Lizard Lounge.

Read to see how each establishment failed in detail below.

Coppertop Tavern

Coppertop Tavern had six violations, one in critical violations.

Critical violation: Improper cooling and refrigerated storage of potentially hazardous foods.

The inspector found low reach in the portion of the prep top cooler across from the grill was not keeping potentially hazardous food at or below 45 degrees Faienheight. The thermometer on the cooler had ambient temperatures between 50-52 degrees and potentially hazardous foods were noted between 48-54 degrees. Food that was out of temperature for an undetermined amount of time. This was corrected. The following items were thrown out at the time of the inspection, according to the inspector. House-made pico de gallo

Deli ham

Cooked pork

Utica greens

Cooked broccoli

Black beans The inspector found the prep top portion of prep coolers across the grill was not keeping potentially hazardous food at or below 45 degrees F. Potentially hazardous foods were noted between 54-62 degrees. Employee stated the prep top cooler was stocked three hours before inspection. This was corrected. The following items were thrown out at the time of the inspection, according to the inspector: Cooked, crumbled sausage

Shredded mozzarella cheese

Cream-based sauce

Food not protected in general: The inspector found a fly strip above food in dry storage area by office. This was corrected and strip was removed.

Poor hygiene and activities of food workers: The inspector found personal drinks in food prep areas. This was corrected.

Improper cleaning, washing, and sanitizing of equipment and utensils: The inspector found sanitized dishes stacked wet before proper drying occurred.

Improper cleaning, washing, and sanitizing of equipment and utensils: The inspector found many wiping cloths not stored in sanitizing solution between uses.

Improper cleaning, washing, and sanitizing of equipment and utensils: The inspector found wire shelving in vegetable walk-in cooler not clean.

Kentucky Fried Chicken

Kentucky Friend chicken had 16 violations, none in critical violations.

Poor sanitary design, construction, and installation of equipment and utensils. This was violated six times: The inspector found wire rack shelving in coolers, hot holds, and dry storage with corrosion. Quarry tiles and baseboards in poor repair, missing, and damaged. Latches to hot holding unit were in poor repair with missing fasteners. Food storage equipment in general was in poor repair.

Improper cleaning, washing, and sanitizing of equipment and utensils: The inspector found wet wiping cloths in the kitchen were randomly wet and not stored in sanitizer solution between uses.

Improper cleaning, washing, and sanitizing of equipment and utensils. This was found three times: The inspector found the insides of hot holding equipment with dried and wet food residue and debris. Breading station was not clean. Fronts and sides of breading station had dust, debris, and greasy residues. Condition exists at fry station and customer fulfillment aisle equipment. Fronts and sides of fry stations had dried residue and food debris.

Improper sanitary facilities and controls: The inspector found three bay sink had a severe leak by the center bay.

Inadequate insect/rodent control: The inspector found small flying insects in the men’s restroom.

Improper construction and maintenance of physical facilities. This was found three times: The inspector found floors not clean with missing tiles and baseboards. The floors had debris, in dry storage, chicken prep aisle, sanitation space, and customer aisle. Floor under and behind breading station with wire baskets had an accumulation of debris and organic residues. Floor under and behind fry station equipment had grease residue and organic debris. Dropped packaging is under and behind shelving.

Improper construction and maintenance of physical facilities: The inspector found the hood vent over fry station was missing filters. Unfiltered grease residue and breading flour entering the ventilation system discharge.

Limp Lizard Lounge

Limp Lizard Lounge had five total violations, two being critical violations.

Critical violation: Improper cooling and refrigerated storage of potentially hazardous foods. This was found two times.

Two reach-in/prep top cooler units were not working properly and were not able to maintain potentially hazardous foods at/below 45 degrees F. The following foods were thrown out due to improper temperatures: sour cream

sliced tomatoes

pasta salad

potato salad

diced tomatoes

cooked and cooled half chickens

raw chicken

raw ground beef patties

taco meat

sliced ham

shredded beef

cottage cheese

cooked and cooled sausages

bean/corn/tomato mixture

single serve dressing cups The following foods were stored in reach-in/prep top cooler units at improper temps for less than an hour and were moved to a walk-in cooler: cooked and cooled chicken wings

tomato-cucumber mixture

coleslaw No potentially hazardous foods can be stored in those two coolers until repaired.

Food not protected in general: The inspector found some squeeze bottles storing water and sauces at cookline did not have labels.

Improper cleaning, washing, and sanitizing of equipment and utensils: The inspector found the inside and outside of the holding cabinet storing bread were not clean.

Improper construction and maintenance of physical facilities: The inspector found some floor areas were not clean in walk-in keg cooler, under some kitchen equipment, and under storage racks in walk-in cooler. The wall area was not clean near sink at the end of the cookline.

Rice Box

Rice Box had five violations, none in critical violation.

Improper cleaning, washing, and sanitizing of equipment and utensils. This was found two times: The inspector found the inside of prep coolers at cookline and outside of bulk bins were not clean.

Improper sanitary facilities and controls: The inspector found all three hand sinks lacked hot water.

Improper construction and maintenance of physical facilities. This was found two times: The inspector found floors under cookline and under and around equipment were not clean. Floor drain at end of cookline was not clean and slow draining.

Salt City Smokehouse

Salt City Smokehouse had two violations, none in critical condition.

Food protection: The inspector found bottled/canned drinks stored on ground under table. This was corrected.

Construction/liquid waste and sewage/garbage and refuse: The inspector found hand wash was not set up upon arrival with a lack of soap, this was corrected. Employees said they went into the building to wash their hands prior to work.

Many locations passed their inspections between September 11 and 17, 2022. You can see the entire list below.