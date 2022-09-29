(WSYR-TV) — The Onondaga County Health Department released its inspection reports for restaurants checked during the week of September 11 to 17.
Five food services failed their inspections:
- Coppertop Tavern, Milton Ave
- Kentucky Fried Chicken, Erie Blvd
- Limp Lizard Lounge Bar, Onondaga Blvd
- Rice Box, James St.
- Salt City Smokehouse, South Collingwood Ave
Two restaurants failed with critical violations, Coppertop Tavern, and Limp Lizard Lounge.
Read to see how each establishment failed in detail below.
Coppertop Tavern
Coppertop Tavern had six violations, one in critical violations.
Critical violation: Improper cooling and refrigerated storage of potentially hazardous foods.
- The inspector found low reach in the portion of the prep top cooler across from the grill was not keeping potentially hazardous food at or below 45 degrees Faienheight. The thermometer on the cooler had ambient temperatures between 50-52 degrees and potentially hazardous foods were noted between 48-54 degrees. Food that was out of temperature for an undetermined amount of time. This was corrected.
- The following items were thrown out at the time of the inspection, according to the inspector.
- House-made pico de gallo
- Deli ham
- Cooked pork
- Utica greens
- Cooked broccoli
- Black beans
- The inspector found the prep top portion of prep coolers across the grill was not keeping potentially hazardous food at or below 45 degrees F. Potentially hazardous foods were noted between 54-62 degrees. Employee stated the prep top cooler was stocked three hours before inspection. This was corrected.
- The following items were thrown out at the time of the inspection, according to the inspector:
- Cooked, crumbled sausage
- Shredded mozzarella cheese
- Cream-based sauce
Food not protected in general: The inspector found a fly strip above food in dry storage area by office. This was corrected and strip was removed.
Poor hygiene and activities of food workers: The inspector found personal drinks in food prep areas. This was corrected.
Improper cleaning, washing, and sanitizing of equipment and utensils: The inspector found sanitized dishes stacked wet before proper drying occurred.
Improper cleaning, washing, and sanitizing of equipment and utensils: The inspector found many wiping cloths not stored in sanitizing solution between uses.
Improper cleaning, washing, and sanitizing of equipment and utensils: The inspector found wire shelving in vegetable walk-in cooler not clean.
Kentucky Fried Chicken
Kentucky Friend chicken had 16 violations, none in critical violations.
Poor sanitary design, construction, and installation of equipment and utensils. This was violated six times: The inspector found wire rack shelving in coolers, hot holds, and dry storage with corrosion. Quarry tiles and baseboards in poor repair, missing, and damaged. Latches to hot holding unit were in poor repair with missing fasteners. Food storage equipment in general was in poor repair.
Improper cleaning, washing, and sanitizing of equipment and utensils: The inspector found wet wiping cloths in the kitchen were randomly wet and not stored in sanitizer solution between uses.
Improper cleaning, washing, and sanitizing of equipment and utensils. This was found three times: The inspector found the insides of hot holding equipment with dried and wet food residue and debris. Breading station was not clean. Fronts and sides of breading station had dust, debris, and greasy residues. Condition exists at fry station and customer fulfillment aisle equipment. Fronts and sides of fry stations had dried residue and food debris.
Improper sanitary facilities and controls: The inspector found three bay sink had a severe leak by the center bay.
Inadequate insect/rodent control: The inspector found small flying insects in the men’s restroom.
Improper construction and maintenance of physical facilities. This was found three times: The inspector found floors not clean with missing tiles and baseboards. The floors had debris, in dry storage, chicken prep aisle, sanitation space, and customer aisle. Floor under and behind breading station with wire baskets had an accumulation of debris and organic residues. Floor under and behind fry station equipment had grease residue and organic debris. Dropped packaging is under and behind shelving.
Improper construction and maintenance of physical facilities: The inspector found the hood vent over fry station was missing filters. Unfiltered grease residue and breading flour entering the ventilation system discharge.
Limp Lizard Lounge
Limp Lizard Lounge had five total violations, two being critical violations.
Critical violation: Improper cooling and refrigerated storage of potentially hazardous foods. This was found two times.
- Two reach-in/prep top cooler units were not working properly and were not able to maintain potentially hazardous foods at/below 45 degrees F.
- The following foods were thrown out due to improper temperatures:
- sour cream
- sliced tomatoes
- pasta salad
- potato salad
- diced tomatoes
- cooked and cooled half chickens
- raw chicken
- raw ground beef patties
- taco meat
- sliced ham
- shredded beef
- cottage cheese
- cooked and cooled sausages
- bean/corn/tomato mixture
- single serve dressing cups
- The following foods were stored in reach-in/prep top cooler units at improper temps for less than an hour and were moved to a walk-in cooler:
- cooked and cooled chicken wings
- tomato-cucumber mixture
- coleslaw
- No potentially hazardous foods can be stored in those two coolers until repaired.
Food not protected in general: The inspector found some squeeze bottles storing water and sauces at cookline did not have labels.
Improper cleaning, washing, and sanitizing of equipment and utensils: The inspector found the inside and outside of the holding cabinet storing bread were not clean.
Improper construction and maintenance of physical facilities: The inspector found some floor areas were not clean in walk-in keg cooler, under some kitchen equipment, and under storage racks in walk-in cooler. The wall area was not clean near sink at the end of the cookline.
Rice Box
Rice Box had five violations, none in critical violation.
Improper cleaning, washing, and sanitizing of equipment and utensils. This was found two times: The inspector found the inside of prep coolers at cookline and outside of bulk bins were not clean.
Improper sanitary facilities and controls: The inspector found all three hand sinks lacked hot water.
Improper construction and maintenance of physical facilities. This was found two times: The inspector found floors under cookline and under and around equipment were not clean. Floor drain at end of cookline was not clean and slow draining.
Salt City Smokehouse
Salt City Smokehouse had two violations, none in critical condition.
Food protection: The inspector found bottled/canned drinks stored on ground under table. This was corrected.
Construction/liquid waste and sewage/garbage and refuse: The inspector found hand wash was not set up upon arrival with a lack of soap, this was corrected. Employees said they went into the building to wash their hands prior to work.
Many locations passed their inspections between September 11 and 17, 2022. You can see the entire list below.
|317@Montgomery St.
|317 Montgomery Street
|Syracuse
|9/16/2022
|Bailey’s Dairy Treats
|7100 South Salina Street
|Onondaga
|9/14/2022
|Bear Creek Restaurant
|5480 Bartell Road
|Cicero
|9/16/2022
|Blue Water Grill
|11 West Genesee Street
|Skaneateles
|9/13/2022
|Brancato’s Catering
|400 Buckley Road
|Salina
|9/16/2022
|Brewer Union Cafe
|5771 Miller Road
|Cicero
|9/12/2022
|Brick House Cafe (The)
|9570 Brewerton Road
|Cicero
|9/13/2022
|Buried Acorn Taproom & Eats
|900 East Fayette Street
|Syracuse
|9/12/2022
|Cafe at 407
|407 Tulip Street
|Salina
|9/16/2022
|Cafe Bella Luna (The)
|9633 Brewerton Road
|Cicero
|9/16/2022
|China Pavillion
|2318 West Genesee Street, Unit 5
|Geddes
|9/14/2022
|Chocolate Truffle (The)
|5170 Leverett Lane
|Dewitt
|9/14/2022
|Chuan Taste
|713 South Crouse Avenue, Unit #2
|Syracuse
|9/13/2022
|Coleman’s Authentic Irish Pub
|100 South Lowell Avenue
|Syracuse
|9/13/2022
|Cuse Smoothies and Refreshers LLC
|359 South Salina Street
|Syracuse
|9/15/2022
|Daniel’s Grill
|69 North Street
|Marcellus
|9/16/2022
|Don Juan Cafe
|410 West Seneca Turnpike
|Syracuse
|9/12/2022
|Dunkin Donuts
|7043 Manlius Center Road
|Dewitt
|9/12/2022
|Dunkin Donuts
|8010 State Route 31
|Cicero
|9/15/2022
|East Wok Cafe
|6382 Thompson Road
|Dewitt
|9/13/2022
|First Presbyterian Church
|1 East Main Street
|Marcellus
|9/16/2022
|Five Guys Burgers and Fries
|3810 NYS Route 31
|Clay
|9/13/2022
|Food Bank of CNY @ Magnarelli Center
|2300 Grant Boulevard
|Syracuse
|9/15/2022
|Gildas
|12 West Genesee Street
|Skaneateles
|9/13/2022
|Golden City
|4457 East Genesee Street
|Dewitt
|9/15/2022
|Good Uncle
|614 South Crouse Avenue
|Syracuse
|9/15/2022
|Hope Cafe
|920 Old Liverpool Road
|Salina
|9/16/2022
|Hughie’s House of Hotcakes
|4104 Silverado Drive
|Onondaga County
|9/13/2022
|John Vendetti Post #1
|500-502 Danforth Street
|Syracuse
|9/13/2022
|Just 1 Bite Too
|304 South Main Street
|Clay
|9/12/2022
|Kirkville Fire Company
|Kirkville Road North
|Manlius
|9/13/2022
|Lafayette Alliance Church
|Route 20
|Lafayette
|9/15/2022
|Liverpool-Syracuse Lodge 501 F & AM
|608 Oswego Street
|Salina
|9/16/2022
|Manlius Senior Centre
|1 Arkie Albanese Avenue
|Manlius
|9/15/2022
|Manlius Village Center
|1 Arkie Albanese Avenue
|Manlius
|9/15/2022
|Mano Kitchen & Bar, A
|344 South Warren Street
|Syracuse
|9/16/2022
|Mr. Pudder’s Mini Golf
|687 West Genesee Street Road
|Skaneateles
|9/13/2022
|Munching Moose
|112 South Wilbur Avenue
|Syracuse
|9/14/2022
|North Star Nutrition
|628 South Main Street, Suite 10
|Clay
|9/15/2022
|Orange Asian Cafe
|713 South Crouse Avenue, Suite 1
|Syracuse
|9/13/2022
|Parkrose Estates
|7251 Janus Park Drive
|Clay
|9/16/2022
|Pascarella’s Bakery Catering
|400 Buckley Road
|Salina
|9/16/2022
|PEACE Sr Nutr @ Cicero Senior Center
|5924 Lathrop Drive
|Cicero
|9/16/2022
|Plank Road Ice Cream
|449 South Main Street
|Clay
|9/12/2022
|Real China
|410 East Genesse Street
|Manlius
|9/16/2022
|Royal Indian Grill
|147 Marshall Street
|Syracuse
|9/12/2022
|Sal’s Seafood
|3730 Brewerton Road
|Cicero
|9/16/2022
|Salt City Soup Co.
|301 Plainfield Road
|Syracuse
|9/15/2022
|Scratch Farmhouse Catering
|4619 Jordan Road
|Skaneateles
|9/13/2022
|Shawarma Paradise
|3006 Erie Boulevard East
|Dewitt
|9/13/2022
|Skaneateles Country Club
|3344 West Lake Road
|Skaneateles
|9/13/2022
|Skippy’s Soft Serve Truck #2
|210 West Terminal Road
|Salina
|9/16/2022
|St. Francis of Assisi Parish Center
|7820 Minoa Bridgeport Road
|Cicero
|9/15/2022
|Stella’s Diner
|3709 West Genesee Street
|Camillus
|9/15/2022
|Syracuse Little League
|401 Loomis Drive
|Syracuse
|9/14/2022
|Syracuse Pavilion
|701 Erie Boulevard East
|Syracuse
|9/12/2022
|Texas Roadhouse
|3143 Erie Boulevard East
|Dewitt
|9/14/2022
|Trapper’s II
|101 North Main Street
|Manlius
|9/15/2022
|Urban Sports Hall of Fame of Syr Com
|400 Sunnycrest Road
|Syracuse
|9/15/2022
|Wayside Pub
|101 West Main Street
|Elbridge
|9/16/2022
|Wolff’s Biergarten
|106 Montgomery Street
|Syracuse
|9/12/2022