Five shot, one dead in overnight shooting during party in Buffalo

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)–Buffalo Police are investigating an overnight shooting that killed one person and injured four others.
Northeast District officers responded to Glenwood Avenue and Jefferson Avenue just after 3 a.m.
Police tell News 4 five people were shot during a party.
One person was declared dead at the scene, and the other victims were taken to local hospitals.
Anyone with information should contact police on their confidential tip line at 716-847-2255.
