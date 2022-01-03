Five Syracuse schools to go remote after COVID-19 ravages staff

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — After a last-minute extra day of Christmas break Monday, five schools in the Syracuse City School District will switch to remote the rest of the week because there aren’t enough teachers and staff members.

Superintendent Jaime Alicea announced Monday that Clary Middle School, Frazer School, Dr. Weeks Elementary, Ed Smith Elementary and Seymour elementary will not be open for in-person learning. These five schools serve more than 3,000 students.

The district’s other buildings will open normally. Superintendent Alicea said parents of impacted students have already been notified.