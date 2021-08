OLD FORGE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Five Water Safari team members tested positive for COVID-19 from Herkimer county earlier this week, according to a Water Safari spokesperson.

They say that all five of them were immediately isolated by the department of health and were never inside the park.

All guests and team members who are not vaccinated are required to wear a mask except when seated with their traveling party or participating in any of the water attractions.