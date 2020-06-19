Flag flying at Syracuse City Hall to mark Juneteenth

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A flag is flying high at Syracuse City Hall to honor Juneteenth on Friday.

Friday commemorates the day in 1865 when soldiers brought word to Galveston, Texas that American slaves were free and their freedom would be enforced.

Onondaga County and Syracuse City employees were given the day off to pay their respects.

Earlier this week, Gov. Andrew Cuomo also announced that state employees would have the day off.