Interactive Maps

Restart NY

Coronavirus Coverage

Senior Spotlight


CNY Cases Cayuga County Chenango County Cortland County Madison County Oneida County Onondaga County Oswego County Tompkins County Wayne County

Flag flying at Syracuse City Hall to mark Juneteenth

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A flag is flying high at Syracuse City Hall to honor Juneteenth on Friday.

Friday commemorates the day in 1865 when soldiers brought word to Galveston, Texas that American slaves were free and their freedom would be enforced.

Onondaga County and Syracuse City employees were given the day off to pay their respects.

Earlier this week, Gov. Andrew Cuomo also announced that state employees would have the day off.

More from NewsChannel 9:

For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Live Doppler 9 Map Center

CNY View

CNY View

CNY View

Oswego Area

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

Syracuse Area

Stay Connected