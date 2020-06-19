Flag flying at Syracuse City Hall to mark Juneteenth

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A flag is flying high at Syracuse City Hall to honor Juneteenth on Friday.
Friday commemorates the day in 1865 when soldiers brought word to Galveston, Texas that American slaves were free and their freedom would be enforced.
Onondaga County and Syracuse City employees were given the day off to pay their respects.
Earlier this week, Gov. Andrew Cuomo also announced that state employees would have the day off.
More from NewsChannel 9:
- Lawmakers call for unity ahead of President Trump’s rally in Tulsa
- Local WWII veteran turns 100 years old
- TRUST in Congress Act would not allow lawmakers to buy or sell stocks
- House coronavirus panel investigates cause of nursing home outbreaks
- Celebrating Juneteenth by feeding the community
For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9.
NewsChannel 9 iPhone App
NewsChannel 9 Android App
NewsChannel 9 on Facebook
NewsChannel 9 on Twitter
Storm Team Weather iPhone App
Storm Team Weather Android App