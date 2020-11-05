Flags of Honor and Gratitude on Route 57 vandalized

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

Courtesy Onondaga North Rotary Club

ONONDAGA COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — For the past eight years, the Onondaga North Rotary Club has put up the Flags of Honor and Gratitude outside of Wegmans on Route 57 to honor veterans. Sometime on Wednesday, the display was vandalized.

According to a post by the group on Facebook, the club’s banner was knocked over, and signs were taken out of the group. Flags were also taken and cut from their poles.

More from NewsChannel 9:

For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Live Doppler 9 Map Center

CNY View

CNY View

CNY View

Oswego Area

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

Syracuse Area

Stay Connected