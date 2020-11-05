Flags of Honor and Gratitude on Route 57 vandalized

ONONDAGA COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — For the past eight years, the Onondaga North Rotary Club has put up the Flags of Honor and Gratitude outside of Wegmans on Route 57 to honor veterans. Sometime on Wednesday, the display was vandalized.

According to a post by the group on Facebook, the club’s banner was knocked over, and signs were taken out of the group. Flags were also taken and cut from their poles.