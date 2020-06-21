Flags raised at City Hall to celebrate Pride Day and World Refugee Day

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Saturday, June 20 was World Refugee Day and Pride Day.

A celebration was held in downtown Syracuse to mark World Refugee Day, and a flag was raised at City Hall, which was meant to recognize Syracuse’s rich community made of families from every corner of the globe.

Two other groups came together to celebrate Pride Day on Saturday. CNY Pride and Black ‘Cuse Pride came together to raise a flag outside City Hall. Pride Day is meant to celebrate those in the LGBTQ community, and this year, the glad raising was also in solidarity with the Black community.

