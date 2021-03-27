Flags to be flown at half-staff in honor of fallen State Trooper

ALBANY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Governor Andrew Cuomo ordered flags on state government buildings to be flown at half-staff on Saturday.

This in honor of New York State Trooper Joseph Gallagher. Gallagher died from injuries he suffered three years ago when he was struck by a vehicle while on duty assisting a disabled motorist.

Flags will be at half-staff beginning Sunday and through interment.

Trooper Gallagher was a member of the State Police since 2014. He is survived by his wife, two children, parents, sister, and brothers.