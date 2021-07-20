Flash flooding hits same area in Oneida County hit by tornado 8 days ago

WESTERN, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Mother Nature doesn’t seem to want to leave the Town of Western alone.

Monday night, a rainstorm brought flash flooding near the same area that experienced a tornado on July 8.

“It has been really taxing to the department. We were supposed to be doing clean-up from the tornado and then mother nature decided again that we weren’t going to be at the firehouse for a work night and start recovering from the tornado we just had,” said Mike Anania, Western Fire Chief.

Five families were forced from their homes due to the flooding. One family was rescued from their home near Hill Side Road.

A bridge along that road was heavily damaged due to floodwaters.

No one was injured.