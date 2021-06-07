‘Flashbulb: Experiencing Memory’ and ‘Legacies of Harriet’s World’ displays coming to Cayuga Museum Saturday

AUBURN, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Cayuga Museum of History & Art has announced two new exhibits opening on Saturday. One of these new exhibits, titled “Flashbulb: Experiencing Memory” is an immersive exhibit about decades of living memory throughout history.

The museum describes this exhibit as immersive galleries staged to look like “living spaces through time as you experience memories of these decades firsthand”. This exhibit will be on display form June 12 to November 13.

The other new attraction is Terry Plater’s show “Legacies of Harriet’s World” as a part of the CNY Emerging Artist project. This installation will be on display from June 12 to August 7 in the Cayuga Museum at the Schweinfurth Art Center.

Plater will have a virtual artist talk over Zoom on Friday, June 18 in celebration of Juneteenth. You can learn more about ”Legacies of Harriet’s World” on the exhibit’s web page, and register for the artist talk here.

The museum will be closed leading up to June 12 for the museum to prepare these new attractions, and you can learn more about the museum and make reservations here. The Cayuga Museum is located at 203 Genesee St. in Auburn, NY. Free parking is available in the lot behind the Museum or on Genesee St.