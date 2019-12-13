Flavored e-cigarette ban still blocked by court, but the state votes to extend ban

ALBANY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Despite a temporary restraining order on New York State’s flavored e-cigarette ban, the Public Health and Health Planning Council voted to keep the emergency ban on the books for another 90 days.
The council had approved the ban back in September, but a state appeals court blocked the state from enforcing it in October.
Critics sued the state over the ban, calling it governmental overreach that would hurt small businesses. Some adult smokers however, say flavors helped them quit.
The ban will not go into effect until the appeals court lifts their stay on the ban.
