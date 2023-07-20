ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Rochester-based Fleetwood Mac tribute band “The Seven Wonders” has canceled their show in Syracuse Thursday due to a car crash.

According to their Facebook page, the band posted just before 4:30 p.m. alerting fans of the cancellation of their show tonight at Middle Ages Brewing Company.

“We are very sorry for cancelling our show at Middle Ages Brewing Company,” the band wrote in a statement. “Please keep us in your prayers as we were involved in a major accident on the thruway while enroute.”

News 8 has reached out to Ontario County Sheriffs, New York State Thruway Troopers, as well as members of the band, requesting more information about the crash. News 8 has not heard back yet.

The venue of the performance, Middle Ages Brewing, says tickets bought online will be automatically refunded within five business days.

Check back with News 8 on this developing story.