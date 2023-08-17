BUFFALO, N.Y. (WWTI) – A flood warning issued by the National Weather Service in Buffalo for Lewis County on Wednesday, August 16 is still in effect until 5 p.m. Thursday, August 17.

The warning was scheduled to run out at 5 a.m. this morning, but was extended. The flood warning stems from rising water from the Beaver River. The gauge at Croghan on the Beaver River was at 6.1 feet at 4 a.m. this morning.

The flooding caused by Wednesday’s excessive rainfall continues along the Beaver River. The river crested after midnight, but the water is expected to decrease slower than anticipated. This will result in continued flooding in low-lying areas along the river.

Some of the towns that get flooding are Croghan, Castorland, Kirschnerville, Belfort, Beaver Falls and Soft Maple Reservoir. Flooding along the Beaver River has been a problem since the storms in Lewis County early last week.